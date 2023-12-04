PM Modi's leadership fosters sports environment in the country: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an excellent sporting environment has been created within the country in the past nine to ten years. The result of these activities is evident in the nation's rapid progress on the international stage in the field of sports, he added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Rural Sports League and the concluding ceremony of the Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Smriti Akhil Bhartiye Prize Money Kabaddi Competition, the Chief Minister illuminated the torch of the Rural Sports League, inaugurated the league and felicitated the winning players after the conclusion of the Kabaddi competition. On this occasion, he mentioned that the 'Khelo India', 'Fit India Movement' and the 'Sansad Khel Pratiyogita' have provided significant encouragement to sports and athletes. To further boost this momentum, sports centres are being established in every district.

"The number of participants from the country in events such as the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, as well as the medals they have been winning, provides a glimpse of this achievement," said CM Yogi. He stated that the government has taken several steps to enhance sports resources and activities in the state. As part of this initiative, sports fields and open gyms are being developed in every village. Stadiums are being constructed at the district level, and mini stadiums at the block level. Currently, there are two international cricket stadiums in Uttar Pradesh. The construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi is underway on a war footing.

In UP, there are 15 synthetic hockey tracks, three synthetic running tracks, 67 multi-purpose sports halls, 15 indoor basketball halls, two judo halls, and six shooting ranges. In Meerut, the construction of the state's first world-class sports university in the name of Major Dhyan Chand is progressing at an international level, CM Yogi added. The Chief Minister stated that to encourage athletes, the state government is providing substantial financial assistance and offering them government jobs. Many coaches have been appointed with a monthly stipend of one and a half lakh rupees. Assistance is also being provided to players from the Ekalavya Sports Fund.

He mentioned, "Athletes representing the state and winning medals in the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships are being awarded substantial prize money. Athletes who win medals at the international level are being appointed to gazetted posts. In the state, 500 athletes have already been appointed." Extending best wishes to all the players participating in the Kabaddi Competition, the Chief Minister stated that victory inspires us to progress further, while defeat provides an opportunity to rectify shortcomings.

Athletes, through their hard work and dedication, create an identity for themselves, illuminating the name of their region and country. Emphasising the importance of practise, teamwork, and dedication, he expressed that successful outcomes come through focused effort and team spirit. While inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Rural Sports League, CM Yogi mentioned that this competition will take place in all development blocks of the state. It will include various types of sports competitions. After the block level, rural sports talents will get the opportunity to participate at the district, zone, and state levels. This will benefit thousands of players. The Sports Department has been directed to ensure that the prize money in the Rural Sports League is substantial.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Sports Department to double the prize money for the Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Smriti Akhil Bhartiye Prize Money Kabaddi Competition next year. He stated that kabaddi is an integral part of India's identity, and Uttar Pradesh has contributed numerous outstanding national and international kabaddi players. These players have brought pride and glory to the state and the country through their capabilities, he remarked further. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has given numerous sports personalities to the country. In the Asian Games, for the first time, India crossed the figure of 100 medals and players from UP also made a big contribution. This time, the country won 107 medals, compared to 70 medals won in the last Asian Games.

Cheering on the players during the final match of the Kabaddi competition, CM Yogi boosted the morale of the athletes and applauded the excellent moves of players from both teams, Uttar Pradesh and JD Academy from New Delhi. After the conclusion of the match, he felicitated the victorious teams and players. In the final match of the Kabaddi competition, the UP team won the title by defeating JD Academy by a margin of 61-36. The winning team was also given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and the runner-up was given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh by the government. The remaining two teams playing in the semi-finals also received a prize of Rs 50,000 each. (ANI)

