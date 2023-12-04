Britain says no evidence Sellafield nuclear site has been hacked
Britain has no records or evidence to suggest that networks at the Sellafield nuclear site had been attacked by "state-actors" in the way described by the Guardian newspaper, the government said on Monday.
The Guardian had earlier reported that Sellafield in northwest England, which carries out nuclear fuel reprocessing, nuclear waste storage and decommissioning, had been hacked into by cyber groups closely linked to Russia and China.
"Our monitoring systems are robust and we have a high degree of confidence that no such malware exists on our system," the government said. "This was confirmed to the Guardian well in advance of publication, along with rebuttals to a number of other inaccuracies in their reporting."
