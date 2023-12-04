Left Menu

Delhi Court grants interim bail to Neeraj Bawana's father for surgery

A Delhi Court on Monday granted one month's interim bail to Neeraj Bawana's father for undergoing surgery for the removal of a gall bladder stone. He is in judicial custody in relation to the FIR registered at Police Station Bawana under the Arms Act. Rohini Court's Metropolitan Magistrate Saurabh Goyal granted interim bail to Prem Chand for 30 days to undergo stone removal surgery.

He has been granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the same amount. He has been directed to surrender before the jail authorities after the expiry of the interim bail period. The court granted relief to the accused after considering the status report filed by the jail authorities on medical grounds. The report stated that the jail authorities themselves have written to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the surgery of the accused but his examination is pending at the hospital.

Prem Chand had moved an application seeking interim bail to undergo surgery for the removal of a stone from the gall bladder and post-surgery care. Advocate Pravesh Dabas, counsel for the accused, submitted that he is in severe pain and his condition is deteriorating day by day.

An FIR has been lodged against him in Bawana Police Station under sections of the Arms Act and Motor Vehicle Act in 2022. (ANI)

