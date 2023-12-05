Left Menu

Meghalaya CM inaugurates Farmers' Parliament

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 05-12-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 00:46 IST
Meghalaya CM inaugurates Farmers' Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the Farmers' Parliament here, a programme to celebrate and recognise the work of cultivators.

''This parliament is to acknowledge the work of farmers and support them and to send across a message that the government is with them so that they can improve their livelihood in the farming sector,'' he said while addressing the parliament.

Noting that farmers are experts in their farming activities, Sangma said support in terms of storage, transportation, financial aid and policies is needed to make farming remunerative and attractive.

The chief minister said the Regeneration Meghalaya programme, an agroforestry project that he had launched earlier, was just a part of a larger goal and objective.

The chief minister said it is important to address the challenges that are there in the farming sector.

Sangma hoped that the two-day conference would provide a platform for farmers to discuss issues, adopt better farming practices, and share success stories to boost their productivity while promoting sustainable agriculture.

''On this Farmers' Day, we recognise and honour the vital contributions made by 4.5 lakh agricultural households in the development of our state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023