Left Menu

Ghana's Sunon Asogli suspends power supply over unpaid government debt

The state-run Electricity Company of Ghana did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government has been seeking a debt deal with independent power producers (IPP) as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in a generation, characterised by double-digit inflation and ballooning public debt.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 04:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 04:53 IST
Ghana's Sunon Asogli suspends power supply over unpaid government debt

Ghanaian independent power producer Sunon Asogli indefinitely suspended operations at its 560 MW gas-fired power plant on Monday, citing unpaid government debt and what it called unproductive engagements to find a solution.

"This is our last resort. The accumulating unpaid bills have significantly impacted our operational capacities, making it unsustainable to continue without addressing these financial challenges," it said in a statement. The state-run Electricity Company of Ghana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government has been seeking a debt deal with independent power producers (IPP) as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in a generation, characterised by double-digit inflation and ballooning public debt. In July, the IPPs reached an interim deal with the Electricity Company of Ghana over arrears owed to them. However, they warned that if the debt issue remains unresolved they would shut down without any further notice.

It was not immediately clear what impact the sudden loss of Sunon Asogli power would have on national supply to households and businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023