"Country will be indebted to bravehearts": Priyanka Gandhi mourns death of 2 IAF pilots in Telangana crash

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday mourned the death of two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots in an accident involving a trainer aircraft, saying that the country will always remain indebted to the bravehearts and their families. Taking to her official handle on social media platform X, the Congress national general secretary posted, "The news of the loss of two Air Force pilots in the plane crash in Hyderabad is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The country will always be indebted to the bravehearts and their families."

The two IAF pilots were killed in action after their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed at Toopran town in Telangana's Medak district on Monday morning, Air Force officials said. The officials informed further that the crash took place around 8.55 am during a training sortie at the Air Force Academy near Dindigul district.

The deceased pilots included an instructor and a cadet. Medak SP Rohini said the aircraft crashed near Toopran.

"It was a trainer aircraft that had taken off for a sortie from the Dundigul airport. There were two people inside the aircraft, an instructor and his trainee. The airport staff and clue team are at the spot. Firefighters were called in to douse the fire," SP Rohini said. "They are trying to find out if there are any other survivors. They are combing the area for the mortal remains. Further details are awaited," the SP added.

