Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead, 2 injured after car falls into gorge in Mandi

Three people died and two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling into a gorge in the Janjehli hill station area of Mandi district, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three people died and two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling into a gorge in the Janjehli hill station area of Mandi district, officials said. The deceased were identified as Madan Lal, Jayanti Devi and Bhim Singh, the police informed.

The District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) of Mandi district shared details about the accident, saying in a statement, "The accident took place on Monday evening, around 5.45 pm, near Magrugala at Janjehli police station area in Mandi." "There were 5 people in the car, of whom 3 died and 2 sustained injuries. The injured persons were sent to Janjehli Hospital for medical assistance," the DEOC informed further through its release.

It added that the district administration was informed of the accident and an investigation was underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Monday, six people were killed and six others critically injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said. The injured were shifted to a local hospital at Sunni.

According to sources, a pickup truck was motoring along from Kadharghat towards Sunni, carrying labourers from Kashmir, when the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge. Three labourers died on the spot, while another three were declared dead by doctors on arrival at the hospital, police said.

In another incident earlier, a truck crushed four vehicles parked on the roadside at Vikas Nagar in Shimla. However, no injuries were reported in the accident even as all four vehicles involved in the accident were badly damaged. (ANI)

