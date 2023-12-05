Mayor Shelly Oberoi orders suspension of medical superintendent over infrastructural lapses at Delhi hospital

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered the suspension of the medical superintendent of MCD's Hindu Rao Hospital over alleged infrastructural irregularities at the facility, officials said on Monday. The Mayor's office stated in a media release, "On a surprise inspection of MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital earlier today, Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered the suspension of the Medical Superintendent over financial and administrative irregularities and lack of hygiene."

During her surprise visit, the mayor found several infrastructural gaps at the MCD hospital, including dark corners and corridors, a lack of basic hygiene, piles of garbage, and dark and dirty toilets. The mayor instructed senior officers of the MCD's Health department to ensure that the infrastructural lapses are resolved at the earliest possible time.

The officials concerned will soon visit the hospital again to check the status of the actions taken on the mayor's instructions. Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took account of the negligent state in one of the largest government hospitals in the national capital and directed Health Minister Satyendar Jain to take corrective measures.

The action came after a resident took to social media platform X to post, "Toilets are overflowing and full of filth. This is how the hospitals of Delhi are, the picture is of the largest GTB hospital across Yamuna, where patients, attendants and staff have to pass through the toilet with a cloth tied over their mouths. The cleanliness system in the hospital is zero." The image shared by the complainant on his social media app handle showed the hospital swamped in filth with dirty, wet floors and walls covered in dust.

Taking cognizance of the post, Kejriwal replied, "I have directed the health minister to visit the hospital today along with senior officials and take corrective steps." (ANI)

