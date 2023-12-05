Left Menu

Air Force officer Manisha Padhi appointed India's first woman Aide de Camp

Squadron leader Manisha Padhi, a 2015 batch Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, on Monday became the first woman in the country to ascend to the post of Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:02 IST
Air Force officer Manisha Padhi appointed India's first woman Aide de Camp
Air Force officer Manisha Padhi appointed as India's first woman ADC (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Squadron leader Manisha Padhi, a 2015 batch Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, on Monday became the first woman in the country to ascend to the post of Aide-de-Camp (ADC). Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, on November 29, appointed Squadron Leader Padhi as the ADC from the armed forces at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital, Aizawl.

"Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Squadron Leader Manisha is India's first woman Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of the country," the Governor's office in Mizoram stated in an official release. Squadron Leader Padhi formally joined her post and reported to the Governor on November 29. She was introduced to the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl.

Before her new posting, Squadron Leader Padhi was posted at Air Force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda. In India, Aide-de-Camp is a title of honour, and current as well as former aides-de-camp are conferred the post-nominal letters ADC.

The service chiefs, including the chief of the Army, Navy, and Air Staff, usually have three aides-de-camp and the President has five aides-de-camp (three from the Army and one each from the Navy and the Air Force). There is also one honorary aide-de-camp from the Territorial Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023