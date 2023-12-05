Karnataka: 3 workers rescued, more still feared trapped after storage unit collapses at Vijayapura warehouse
Three workers were rescued hours after more than 10 were feared trapped beneath sacks of grains at a warehouse in the Vijaypura district of Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday.
Three workers were rescued hours after more than 10 were feared trapped beneath sacks of grains at a warehouse in the Vijaypura district of Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Vijayapura T Bhoobalan told ANI, "Some workers are stuck in the warehouse. About 10-12 workers may still be stuck while three have already been rescued. They have been admitted to a private hospital and are currently under treatment."
The workers were trapped beneath sacks of grains after a storage unit collapsed at a warehouse in Vijaypura earlier on Monday. Visuals showed officials concerned conducting a rescue operation to bring out the trapped workers.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
