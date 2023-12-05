Maharashtra: Indian Navy demonstrates operational prowess, capabilities at Sindhudurg

In a spectacular display of its prowess, the special forces of the Indian Navy displayed their capabilities as they carried out an operational demonstration and showcased the Navy's state-of-the-art vessels and aircraft to the general public at the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg on Monday. The Indian Navy's Special Forces showcased a drill for destroying an enemy oil rig on the high seas at the operational demonstration on Navy Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance as the chief guest.

The Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy also showcased an extraction operation at the operational demo in a Sea King helicopter at the event. The centrepieces of the event included warships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, along with many other naval assets.

Addressing the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "With the emotion of feeling pride in our heritage, I am proud to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed as per the Indian culture. We are also working on increasing women's power in our defence forces. I want to congratulate the Navy for appointing the country's first woman commanding officer on a naval ship." Prime Minister added that the Sindhudurg Fort, situated in Maharashtra, instills a feeling of pride in every citizen of India

"It is indeed a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg. The Sindhudurg Fort instills a feeling of pride in every citizen of India," he said. This is that period of Indian history that will write the future of the country not just for 5-10 years but for the coming centuries, PM Modi stated further while attending the Navy Day celebrations.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Navy was working hard to make India a developed nation until 2047. "We are moving forward. December 4, 1971, gives us inspiration when our missile boats destroyed the Karachi harbour in an operation. The Navy is committed to national security and fulfilling the expectations of the nation," the Navy chief said.

Indian Navy Day, celebrated on December 4 each year, recognises the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. The date holds historical significance as it commemorates 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (ANI)

