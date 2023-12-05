Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man strangles wife to death after quarrel, arrested

The incident took place on Monday at the couple's house in Titwala town of Kalyan area in Thane district, police said, adding that the accused husband was subsequently arrested.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Alimuna Ansari (35).

The incident took place on Monday at the couple's house in Titwala town of Kalyan area in Thane district, police said, adding that the accused husband was subsequently arrested. The accused, identified as Mayuddin, earned his bread as a rickshaw-puller in Titwala, the sleuths added.

For the past few months, the accused and his wife used to have frequent fights over domestic issues, police shared. "Just like any other day, the accused and his wife had a fight this morning as well after which Mayuddin, in a fit of rage, beat his wife with a stick and then allegedly strangled the woman to death," an officer said on Tuesday.

Shortly after the information about the incident was received, a team from Titwala police station arrived at the scene. They took custody of the body and arrested the accused. "We have registered a case against the accused at the Titwala police station. Further investigation is underway," the officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

