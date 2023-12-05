Left Menu

Delhi's air quality dips again, 'very poor' at several places

As per official data, the AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 340, in Ashok Vihar at 315, in ITO Delhi at 307, and in Jahangir Puri at 332 on Tuesday.

Visuals from Delhi's Shantipath at 7 am (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into 'very poor' category in several areas on Tuesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per official data recorded at 07.00 am, the AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 340, in Ashok Vihar at 315, in ITO Delhi at 307, and in Jahangirpuri at 332 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the AQI was recorded in the 'Poor' category in the national capital. Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

The air pollution in the National Capital improved slightly following light rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region on Sunday. Light rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing respite to citizens breathing high levels of air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said last week that GRAP-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that GRAP-1 and 2 are strictly implemented. The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'. (ANI)

