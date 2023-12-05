Left Menu

Australia's central bank holds cash rate at 4.35%

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-12-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 09:04 IST
Australia's central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday as expected, while reiterating the run of coming economic data would determine whether a further hike might be needed at some point.

Wrapping up its December policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35%, having lifted them by a quarter point the previous month.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome given inflation had eased a little more than expected in October and the full pain of the RBA's tightening was spreading through the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

