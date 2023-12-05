Left Menu

Draft text at COP28 shows negotiators considering fossil fuel 'phase out'

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 10:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • United Arab Emirates

A second draft of what could be the final agreement from the U.N. climate summit shows negotiators are considering calling for an "orderly and just" phase out of fossil fuels.

Two other options are listed in the draft COP28 text, one of which would be no mention of a fossil fuel phase out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

