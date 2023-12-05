Draft text at COP28 shows negotiators considering fossil fuel 'phase out'
05-12-2023
A second draft of what could be the final agreement from the U.N. climate summit shows negotiators are considering calling for an "orderly and just" phase out of fossil fuels.
Two other options are listed in the draft COP28 text, one of which would be no mention of a fossil fuel phase out.
