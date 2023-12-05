Left Menu

NIA raids 8 places in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at seven locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu on Tuesday in a terror funding case.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 10:10 IST
NIA raids 8 places in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. The raids are still underway in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at seven locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu, said sources privy to the development.

The agency sleuths are carrying out these raids at Shopian and Baramulla, among other areas. The places searched included the residents and other hideouts of the suspects linked to the case. The raids were conducted days after the central agency arrested an accused in the Pakistan-backed terrorism case involving the delivery of weapons through drones to militants active in Kashmir.

The agency had shared the input on Ovember 29 after a team from the NIA Jammu Branch nabbed 22-year-old namely Zakir Hussain of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on November 27. He was the eight accused to be arrested in the case registered by the NIA on July 30 last year after taking over the case from Kathua Police.

One of the seven accused arrested earlier had died due to cardiac arrest while in judicial custody while two Pakistan-based terror operatives are absconding. NIA is continuing with its investigations in the matter to unravel the bigger conspiracy of Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out acts of terror and violence in the Kashmir valley and across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023