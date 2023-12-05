COP28: US climate envoy Kerry says launches international plan to develop nuclear fusion
Updated: 05-12-2023
U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday launched an international engagement plan on nuclear fusion, saying the technology could form a “critical piece” of the world’s energy future.
Kerry told the COP28 climate summit in Dubai that the plan included 35 nations and focuses on research and development, supply chain issues, and regulation.
