Man awarded life imprisonment for killing parents
PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 05-12-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 17:40 IST
A local court Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his parents at Halmad village in West Singhbhum two years ago.
The court of the West Singhbhum principal district and session judge also awarded the convict Madirai Ahir alias Sukka Nag a fine of Rs 10,000. The convict had killed his father Badu Nag and mother Charia Nag following a quarrel in October 2021 and fled from the village.
In the course of the investigation police arrested Madirai and forwarded him to judicial custody.
