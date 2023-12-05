Fossil fuels in crosshairs of COP28: Draft GST document shows

A phase out of “unabated” coal and “an orderly and just” phase out of fossil fuels are among the range of options mentioned in a new draft text of Global Stocktake, the first periodic review of the collective global efforts to restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, released on Tuesday.

The Global Stocktake (GST) text released by the negotiators is considered as the most crucial document of theCOP28 and is set to be finalised at the end of the ongoing two-week long annual climate conference here.

India and other global south countries have consistently demanded that there be phasing out of oil and gas too and not just coal, a demand in view of the fact that rich nations burn oil and gas themselves but point fingers at the burning of coal by poorer countries. At the Glasgow edition of the COP in 2021, India had insisted on ‘phasing down’ coal instead of ‘phasing out.’ As part of the Paris Agreement of 2015, where more than 190 nations agreed to cut down on carbon emissions to restrict global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900), the exercise of global stocktake, therefore, holds larger significance as it will help countries make necessary changes in their action plans to prevent further exacerbation of severe climate impacts.

The initial draft GST text provides several options, including an “orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels” and a rapid phase out of unabated coal power this decade.

“Unabated” fossil fuels generally refer to the continued use of coal, oil, and gas without efforts to curtail emissions. However, a universally accepted and precise definition of this term is currently lacking.

There is a mounting global push for a phase out of fossil fuels, which are the largest contributors to global climate change, accounting for more than 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions.

Fossil fuel-producing nations and companies have been resisting these demands. They argue that they should be allowed to keep extracting oil and gas as long as they capture carbon emissions using sophisticated technologies, which experts say are “expensive and unproven.” The draft text also emphasizes tripling global renewable energy capacity and energy efficiency rates by 2030 and significantly scaling up zero and low-emissions technologies, including carbon capture, utilisation, and storage by 2030.

It welcomes the operationalisation of a fund to address irreversible loss and damage caused by climate change, urging developed nations and others to contribute voluntarily.

The UN climate talks opened with a bang on November 30 as countries swiftly clinched an early deal on how to compensate developing and poor nations bearing the brunt of the climate crisis, despite contributing little to it. The establishment of a fund to address loss and damage has long been sought after by these nations for years.

Reflecting the demands of poor and developing countries facing disproportionate climate impacts, the draft text states that doubling finance to help poorer nations adjust to climate impacts is just an “initial step.” Contention remains over the wording surrounding the USD 100 billion pledge by developed countries to support climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing nations.

It also calls for addressing emissions from all sectors of economies and covering all greenhouse gases, a point of opposition from developing countries.

The draft text of the Global Stocktake at COP28 discusses pushback against “unilateral measures,” specifically like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) proposed by the EU. This measure, aiming to levy a carbon tax on imports from developing nations like India, has strained diplomatic relations. Countries like India, Brazil, China, and Russia prioritised addressing this issue at COP28.

Climate experts warn that if more developed nations adopt similar measures, it could impose carbon taxes on exports from developing nations, potentially hurting their growth and job opportunities.

Vaibhav Chaturvedi from a New Delhi-based think tank notes that such unilateral actions erode trust between developed and developing nations.

