UK interior minister expects migrants heading to Rwanda in coming months

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:02 IST
Britain's interior minister James Cleverly said he expected migrants to be heading to Rwanda on a plane from Britain in the coming months after he signed a new treaty with the East African country on Tuesday.

"I can see no reason why that should not happen," he told reporters in response to a question about whether a plane would soon be heading from Britain to Rwanda carrying asylum seekers.

