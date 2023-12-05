UK interior minister expects migrants heading to Rwanda in coming months
Britain's interior minister James Cleverly said he expected migrants to be heading to Rwanda on a plane from Britain in the coming months after he signed a new treaty with the East African country on Tuesday.
"I can see no reason why that should not happen," he told reporters in response to a question about whether a plane would soon be heading from Britain to Rwanda carrying asylum seekers.
