UK interior minister expects migrants heading to Rwanda in coming months

Britain's interior minister James Cleverly said he expected migrants to be heading to Rwanda on a plane from Britain in the coming months after he signed a new treaty with the East African country on Tuesday.

"I can see no reason why that should not happen," he told reporters in response to a question about whether a plane would soon be heading from Britain to Rwanda carrying asylum seekers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)