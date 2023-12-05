Left Menu

Coal industry index grows to 18.4 pc in Oct

The index of coal industry rose to 18.4 per cent in October from 9.1 per cent in April. The growth in the index of coal industry can be seen due to a substantial rise in production of dry fuel in October to 78.65 Million Tonnes MT, over 66.32 MT in the corresponding month of previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:06 IST
Coal industry index grows to 18.4 pc in Oct
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The index of coal industry rose to 18.4 per cent in October from 9.1 per cent in April. ''As per the index of eight core industries for October 2023, released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, the index of coal industry has showcased in the last 16 months highest growth of 18.4 per cent (provisional), reaching 172.6 points compared to 145.8 points during the same period last year,'' the coal ministry said in a statement. The growth in the index of coal industry can be seen due to a substantial rise in production of dry fuel in October to 78.65 Million Tonnes (MT), over 66.32 MT in the corresponding month of previous year. ''The remarkable growth of the coal sector and its contribution to the overall growth of the eight core industries are a testament to the continuous efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Coal,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023