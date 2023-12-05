Terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 8 places in J-K, seizes incriminating data, digital devices

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror conspiracy hatched and operationalised by the offshoots of the banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations, such as Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.The places searched included seven districts of Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir. The locations raided were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with the newly-formed affiliates and offshoots of the banned terrorist outfits. Extensive searches were also conducted at the premises of the cadres and sympathisers of these newly floated organisations, which included The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ-K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others.The searches led to the seizure of several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents by the NIA, which has been investigating the conspiracy of the recently launched offshoots of the banned terror outfits to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir through violent terrorist attacks and activities. The NIA had registered the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo moto on June 21 last year to probe the involvement of the cadres, Overground Workers and other suspects of the new outfits in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs and magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition to spread terror, violence and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir.The NIA investigations so far have revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror, and were also using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley.

"These activities were being carried out as part of the terror conspiracy hatched by the banned outfits, backed by their masters in Pakistan. The conspiracy also involved radicalization of local youth and mobilization of OGWs to carry out violent and disruptive activities in Jammu and Kashmir," said the NIA. (ANI)

