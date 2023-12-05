Left Menu

Karnataka to draw up plan to develop tourism with private partnership, says minister

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:30 IST
Karnataka to draw up plan to develop tourism with private partnership, says minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There are about 25,000 ''worthy monuments'' in Karnataka that the state has not been able to protect and a plan will be drawn up to develop tourism with private partnership, Tourism Minister HK Patil said on Tuesday.

Patil was responding to questions by MLAs during Question Hour in the assembly.

''There are about 25,000 worthy monuments in the state, we have not been able to protect those; so we want to attract the private sector and reap the benefit out of it by creating basic infrastructure facilities, among others,'' Patil said.

Noting that the tourism department has been and is taking active steps to attract private investment and promote ease of doing business, he said efforts are underway for attracting private investment in 26 areas.

The minister also highlighted the programmes to promote tourism in the areas of adventure, agriculture, recreation, caravan, culture, cultural village, eco, heritage, homestay, hotel, houseboat, museum and gallery.

He said a plan to adopt memorials is underway, along with providing basic facilities at tourist spots.

Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada have a lot of scope for adventure tourism and there is interest in it, he added.

Responding to a question from Malavalli MLA PM Narendraswamy, Patil clarified that inspection work is being done to start cable cars at Yellammanagudda, Madhugiri, Anjanadri, Nandi betta and Gaganachukki, along with technical and financial viability, and the work may begin once the report comes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023