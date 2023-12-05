Left Menu

Modi to inaugurate investors summit in Doon

Making the announcement at the Destination Uttarakhand Energy Conclave here on Tuesday as part of the forthcoming summit, Dhami said he is receiving constant guidance from the Prime Minister in matters related to the states development.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors' Summit beginning at the Forest Research Institute here on December 8, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday. Making the announcement at the Destination Uttarakhand Energy Conclave here on Tuesday as part of the forthcoming summit, Dhami said he is receiving constant guidance from the Prime Minister in matters related to the state's development. The concept of Destination Uttarakhand is modelled upon Vibrant Gujarat, he said. MoUs worth over Rs 40,000 crore were signed at the Energy conclave, he said, adding that the power sector in Uttarakhand is full of investment potential.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi visited the summit venue along with acting DGP Abhinav Kumar on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming event and instructed officials to tighten the security arrangements in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

All arrangements should be made well in advance, she said.

Adequate parking arrangements should be made and the route diversion plan should be worked out in a manner that does not cause inconvenience to people, she said.

The two-day event aimed at bringing investments to the state will conclude on December 9. Dhami held several roadshows in leading Indian cities and also in London and Birmingham in the UK to lure investments to the state and extend an invitation to investors attend the summit.

The city has been decked up to host the event.

