Mizoram CM Zoramthanga resigns as party chief after party's poll debacle

After debacle in recent Mizoram assembly polls, Zoramthanga, the outgoing Chief Minister of the state announced his resignation from the role of President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday. Zoramthanga sent his resignation letter to the senior Vice President of MNF Tawnluia, after a 33-year-long stint as its chief.

A senior leader of MNF told ANI that the party will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide whether the resignation letter is accepted or not. "The MNF fails to win the state assembly polls. In this regard, I take moral responsibility as party chief. Considering that it is my obligation as the MNF president, I do hereby tender my resignation from the president post and kindly request you to accept the same," he said in the letter.

In the recent Mizoram assembly elections, MNF secured 10 out of 40 seats, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) achieved a landslide victory by winning 27 seats. In a big blow for the ruling Mizo National Front, a constituent of the BJP-helmed NDA, Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost Aizawl East-I seat to Lalthansanga of ZPM by 2,101 votes.

Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987. The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga has stood out as one of the most prominent figures in this election. He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress's 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until Congress won in 2008 and 2013. (ANI)

