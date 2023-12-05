"Those who play caste card weaken both society and country" : CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that individuals who play caste card weaken both society and the country. The CM said this while speaking at an event organised as part of Mission Rozgar at Lok Bhavan here.

Further, the CM stated, "The deaths caused by encephalitis in the state before 2017 reveal such people's true colours. Over a period of 40 years, more than fifty thousand children succumbed to encephalitis, but these insensitive people continued their caste politics to secure vote banks. Today, encephalitis is completely under control in Uttar Pradesh. Deaths due to encephalitis have decreased by 96 to 98 per cent." "He said that lecturers related to medical education and AYUSH, assistant professors, associate professors, and principals of colleges related to medical education should sit in OPD regularly," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

"Prepare case studies of all the patients you see and actively encourage research in medical education," he added. "Additionally, the CM highlighted the significant positive changes since 2017, stating that Uttar Pradesh, previously experiencing an identity crisis and lacking in development, has witnessed a transformation. As a result of the government's efforts over the last six and a half years, individuals in Uttar Pradesh not only proudly express their identity, but even those who are not originally from UP proudly associate themselves with the state," the release stated.

CM Yogi emphasised that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has significantly enhanced its healthcare services in the last six and a half years. In the period from 1947 to 2017, only 12 medical colleges were established in the state. Today, there are 65 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, of which many are functional, the Chief Minister pointed out. "Attributing the accelerated pace of development to the double-engine government in the state, CM Yogi pointed out the operational AIIMS facilities in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. Today, along with allopathy, traditional medicine is also being promoted in the state. After the formation of the Ministry of AYUSH by the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh also formed the Department of AYUSH. Today, Uttar Pradesh has its own AYUSH University, which is rapidly progressing in terms of recognising new colleges," as per the release.

He stated that paramedics and staff nurses are the backbone of the state's health care system. Their interactions with the patient should be such that the patient remembers them even after they have recovered. He highlighted the successful control of diseases like malaria, chikungunya, kala-azar, and dengue in the state, emphasising the significant improvements in healthcare statistics since 2017. CM Yogi highlighted the tangible outcomes of the government's efforts to enhance healthcare services in the state. "Under Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is being given to 10 crore people of the state. Dialysis facility has been made available in 72 districts of the state. ICUs have been established in every district."

In a commitment to provide prompt and efficient healthcare, efforts to minimize the response time of ambulance services 108 and 102 have shown positive results, the CM added. "He emphasised that Atal Medical University is being established in Lucknow, dedicated to the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, to bring about a revolutionary transformation in the field of medical education," the release stated.

CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to 278 assistant professors, 2,142 staff nurses and 48 AYUSH medical teachers through a fair and transparent selection process under Mission Rozgar. He also flagged off 674 ambulances and 81 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances under the Emergency Ambulance Service. "Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for AYUSH, Daya Shankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State for Medical Education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary Medical Education Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary AYUSH Reena Johri and other dignitaries were present in the programme," as per the release. (ANI)

