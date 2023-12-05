Left Menu

Dinosaur park in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan likely to open to public around Dec 25

The Municipal Corporation of Delhis waste-to-art dinosaur park at Sarai Kale Khan is likely to open to the public around December 25, civic body sources said on Tuesday.However, an official confirmation on the inauguration of the park is awaited.The park, which is being built at a cost of Rs 13.72 crore and is reportedly the first of its kind in India, will have dinosaur sculptures made using nearly 250 tonnes of scrap.It will feature 15 species of dinosaurs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:16 IST
It will feature 15 species of dinosaurs. These sculptures have been made using scrap metal, tyres, car remains and horticulture waste and will have life-like movements. Spread over 3.5 acres, the park will also be illuminated with ornamental lighting and have an aesthetic sound facility.

''Movable sculptures of dinosaurs like Coelophysis, Brontosaurus, Velociraptor, Tsintausaurus, Deinosuchus, Deinonychus, Rajasaurus, Prenocepahale, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, Amargasaurus, Spinosaure, Tyrannosaure, Diplodocus and Stegosaurus will be installed in the park,'' the MCD had said earlier.

MCD officials had earlier said that landscaping of the park will be done by planting trees, shrubs, grass and ornamental plants. It will have sitting space, connecting walkways to all sculptures, garden huts and a food court area for visitors, the officials had said.

