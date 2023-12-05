Left Menu

J-K: Four persons killed, two injured after vehicle plunges into gorge at Zojila Pass

Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries after their vehicle met with an accident on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:21 IST
J-K: Four persons killed, two injured after vehicle plunges into gorge at Zojila Pass
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries after their vehicle met with an accident on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on the Zojila Pass.

Locals along with Sonamarg police carried out the rescue operation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023