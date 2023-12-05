Driver, helper killed as truck rams into tree in Assam

Two people were killed after a recovery truck hit a roadside tree in Assam's Goalpara district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on National Highway 17 in the Sarapara area under the Rongjuli police station in Goalpara district, they said.

The driver and his helper died on the spot in the accident. Later, police recovered the bodies and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem.

On November 25, at least 25 people were injured following a head-on collision between two passenger vehicles in Assam's Morigaon district. The incident took place in the Jaluguti area of the central Assam district after a passenger vehicle collided with another passenger vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction. (ANI)

