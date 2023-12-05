Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews development initiatives in Champawat, emphasizes infrastructure expansion

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting to review schemes and proposed programs under Adarsh Champawat initiative at the CM Camp office on Tuesday.

During the session, the Chief Minister gave instructions to speed up the expansion work of Circuit House located in Champawat and to pay special attention to the quality of the ongoing development works in the district, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

Highlighting the expected increase in devotees and tourists following the completion of the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, the Chief Minister directed concerned officials to prioritize the expansion and strengthening of connectivity routes. (ANI)

