Uttar Pradesh has highest conviction rate for crimes against women: Govt

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the number one state in the country in terms of convictions in crimes against women with a conviction rate of 180 per cent as compared to the national average. The latest National Crime Records Bureau data for the year 2022 has revealed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals in the state has led to a significant drop in the overall crime rate in the state.

According to the NCRB data, against more than 35 lakh cases registered in the country only 4,01,787 cases were registered in UP. Besides, the crime rate of UP is 171.6 per cent as compared to 258.1 per cent of the entire country. In terms of the ratio of cases registered, UP stands at 11.28 per cent and ranks 20th in the country compared to other states and union territories of the country. This is when Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the entire country constituting 16.89 per cent of the population.

According to NCRB data, with 28,522 murder cases registered in the country, the rate of murder (defined as the number of crimes relative to the number of crimes per one lakh population) was 2.1 per cent whereas, with 3,491 murder cases, Uttar Pradesh's rate of murder is 1.5 per cent. UP ranks 28th in terms of murder much less than in Jharkhand which has recorded 4 percent. Compared to Uttar Pradesh, the crime rate of Arunachal Pradesh is 3.6 per cent and that of Chhattisgarh and Haryana is 3.4 per cent.

Similarly, 57,256 cases of attempt to murder were registered in the country with a rate of 4.1 per cent whereas in UP 3,788 cases of the same were registered at a rate of 1.6 per cent. Uttar Pradesh ranks 25th in the country in an attempt to murder cases. Furthermore, 83,344 cases of outraging modesty were registered in the country with a crime rate of 12.4 per cent while 10,548 cases of the same were registered in UP. UP ranks 17th in crime in the country with a crime rate of 9.4 per cent.

Compared to UP, the rate of outraging modesty is 32 per cent in Orissa, 26.6 per cent in Kerala and 24.9 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir. Altogether 615 cases of kidnapping for ransom were registered in the country while only 30 cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh. UP is in 30th position in terms of kidnapping for ransom cases.

A total of 31,516 cases of rape were registered in the country with a rate of 4.7 per cent whereas 3,690 cases of rape were registered in UP, with a crime rate of 3.3 per cent. UP ranks 24th in the country in rape cases whereas, in Uttarakhand, the rate of rape is 15.4 per cent, in Chandigarh it is 13.9 per cent and in Rajasthan, it is 13.9 per cent.

Similarly, 57,082 cases of rebellion were registered in the country at a rate of 4.1 per cent while in UP 4,745 cases of rebellion were registered at a rate of 2 per cent. UP ranks 24th in the country in crime. As many as 1,07,222 cases of embezzlement have been registered in the country with a rate of 7.8 per cent while in UP. 6,906 cases of the same were registered with a crime rate of 3 percent. With this, UP ranks 31st in the country in terms of embezzlement.

At the same time, 28,356 cases of robbery were registered in the country at a rate of 2.1 per cent whereas 1,975 cases were registered in UP at a rate of 0.8 per cent. UP ranks 27th in the country in crime. UP's rate of robbery is lower than Delhi's at 8.6 per cent. Besides, 2,666 cases of dacoity were registered in the country with a rate of 0.2 per cent against which 80 cases were registered in UP. UP ranks 31st with a crime rate of zero.

Compared to UP, the crime rate of dacoity in Orissa is 0.9 per cent, in Meghalaya it is 0.5 per cent and in Chandigarh, it is 0.4 per cent. Furthermore, 63,414 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act in the country with a crime rate of 14.3 per cent whereas 8,136 cases have been registered under the Act in UP with a rate of 9.5 per cent.

UP ranks 25th in the country in crime, the crime rate of Andaman and Nicobar has recorded a crime rate of 97.1 per cent under the Act, Lakshadweep 55.3 per cent and Sikkim 50 per cent. In UP, in the year 2022, 70.8 per cent punishment was given for crimes related to women.

While on the one hand, there has been a decline in serious criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, the conviction rate in crimes related to women in the state has been recorded at more than 180 per cent of the national average. According to NCRB data, the country's national average conviction rate for crimes related to women is 25.3 per cent. According to the report of the year 2022, 70.8 per cent of punishment has been given in crimes related to women in Uttar Pradesh whereas in Mizoram, 68 per cent, 60.9 per cent in Bihar, 59.5 per cent in Chhattisgarh and 56.4 per cent in Manipur have been given punishment in crimes related to women. (ANI)

