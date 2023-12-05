Left Menu

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) appoints Puneet Yadu Dalmia as MD & CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:56 IST
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) appoints Puneet Yadu Dalmia as MD & CEO
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Tuesday said its board has appointment Puneet Yadu Dalmia as Managing Director & CEO of the company for five years with effect from December 8.

While incumbent Mahendra Singhi will shift to the role of Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO from December 9, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

''The tenure of Singhi as Managing Director & CEO will successfully culminate on December 8, 2023 and thereafter, Singhi will act as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of DCBL as well as Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO,'' the filing said.

The board of the company has approved both the appoints in its meeting held on Tuesday.

Dalmia Cement is the fourth largest cement maker of the country. It operates a manufacturing capacity of 44.6 MTPA, across 15 cement plants and grinding units in 10 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023