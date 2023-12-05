Liquor, cigarettes among items offered to Lord Bhairavnath at 56 Bhairav Temple in Ujjain

Liquor and cigarettes are among the Bhog items offered by devotees at the 56 Bhairav Temple in the Bhagtipura area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Neeraj Desai, the priest at 56 Bhairav Temple, said that on the occasion of Bhairav Ashtami, around 1,351 types of Bhog, including liquor and cigarettes were offered to Lord Bhairavnath on Tuesday.

The priest said that the liquors offered to Lord Bhairavnath is brought from Ujjain, Indore, Goa and even from abroad. After offering the Bhog to Lord Bhairav, they are later distributed to the devotees. There is a tradition of offering liquor in the Kaal Bhairav temple of Ujjain. The Bhairav Ashtami festival has been celebrated here since ancient times. As a result, Bhairav Baba was adorned attractively and after worship, Maha Bhog was offered.

It is believed that worshipping Baba Bhairavnath on the occasion of Bhairav Ashtami fulfils all the wishes of the devotees. The pending work of the devotees get completed. So a large number of people come here and bow their heads before Baba Bhairav Nath. (ANI)

