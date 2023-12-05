UP: Yogi Adityanath's transparent initiatives result in job opportunities for youth

In a major accomplishment for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the increased transparency in recruitments brought about in the state in recent years with the CM's initiatives, is not only ensuring the provision of employment to maximum number of youths, but also the appointment of the most deserving, meritorious and the eligible ones to vacant positions across sectors. In this sequence, the state government held an appointment letter distribution ceremony for the second time in three days on Tuesday for the healthcare staff. The Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to a total of 278 assistant professors, 2142 staff nurses, and 48 Ayush Medical Teachers through public representatives in Lok Bhavan and other districts, read a statement from the chief minister's office.

Expressing their gratitude, newly appointed individuals attribute their success to the transparent recruitment process implemented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The youth believe that transparency has played a crucial role in their obtaining employment and has given them an acute sense of responsibility towards the work as well. Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi had distributed appointment letters to 242 Assistant Boring Technicians at Lok Bhavan.

One of the new recruits Dr Ved Prakash Upadhyay expressed pride in receiving his appointment letter at Lok Bhavan, stating that CM Yogi's address inspires him to work with dedication and also pay attention to both the treatments of patients and the education of children. Sarojini Devi, a newly appointed Staff Nurse from Barabanki, commended the complete transparency maintained in government department appointments across the state.

Dr Anjali Chaudhary, who received the appointment letter for the post of Assistant Professor in Sultanpur, thanked Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi for the fair selection. She said that recruitment based on a fair process boosts "our confidence and inspires us to do something new every day." Mohd. Faizan Ansari, who has been appointed as an Assistant Professor in Kanpur Dehat, praised the impartiality of the appointment process and expressed gratitude towards the Yogi government. He said, "The honest appointment process has increased our responsibility as well. We have to work hard to deliver good results."

Yet another candidate Shweta Singh, a resident of Deoria, who has been selected for Basti, said that the appointment has taken place in a completely fair and transparent manner. "In Uttar Pradesh, eligibility is the only criterion for selection. We obtained employment only by meeting this criterion. For this, we thank the Yogi government", she added. (ANI)

