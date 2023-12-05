UP: Municipal body passes proposal to rename Firozabad as Chandra Nagar

A proposal regarding the renaming of Firozabad to Chandra Nagar has been passed by the Firozabad Municipal Corporation, Mayor Kamini Rathore informed on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Kamini Rathore said, "In ancient times, Firozabad was known as Chandradwar. We are trying to bring the old name back. It is not a new name. In our executive meeting, all members unanimously passed the proposal to rename it. Now proposal will be sent to the state government."

Firozabad is famous for the construction of bangles. It is located 40 kilometres from Agra and 250 km from the capital city on the east side. Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow is about 250 km east from here. Two towns come under Tundla and Shikohabad under the Firozabad district. Earlier the Indian Railways in October announced the renaming of three railway stations -- Pratapgarh, Antu and Bishnathganj -- in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

In an official release, the Northern Railways informed that the Pratapgarh station was renamed as 'Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction', Antu as Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu, and Bishnathganj as 'Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj'. "With immediate effect, the names of Railway Stations 1) Pratapgarh (PBH) to Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction, Antu (ANTU) to Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu, Bishnathganj (BTJ) to Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj Railway Station in Lucknow Division/Northern Railway," read the release by the Northern Railways.

Varanasi's Manduadih Rail Station has also been renamed as Banaras. Uttar Pradesh government also renamed the Jhansi railway station as Veeranagana Laxmi Bai railway station.

Previously, the state government had renamed Mughalsarai and Allahabad railway stations as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and Prayagraj Junction stations respectively. (ANI)

