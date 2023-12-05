NIA files chargesheets against five in Islamic State of Khorasan Province terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday charge-sheeted five persons associated with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), thus unravelling a major conspiracy by the proscribed Afghan terrorist organisation to unleash acts of terror and violence.The ISKP, a sister organisation of ISIS, is active in the Khorasan province of Afghanistan and is behind a meticulously planned conspiracy to promote terror and violence in the troubled nation, as per NIA investigations, the NIA stated. Investigations so far have revealed that the accused, identified as Ubaid Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shawl, Mohd. Hazim Shah Sumera Banu, and Zubair, had plans to go to Afghanistan illegally via Iran from Porbandar, Gujarat, for training and carrying out terrorist acts in Afghanistan but they were arrested by the ATS, Gujarat, based on credible inputs. The ATS had found that the five men were actively involved with the ISKP, it said. Investigations by the NIA revealed that the arrested individuals were engaged in activities such as recruitment of Muslim youth to join the violent agenda of the banned terror outfit.

Their actions were not limited to propagating the agenda and ideology of ISKP on social media, but they were actively engaged in motivating, radicalizing and indoctrinating vulnerable Muslim youth in India with the extremist ideology of ISKP. They were also collecting funds for the banned terror organisation, it added. Two other accused are absconding in the case and, as per investigations, are based in Afghanistan and Iran. The two absconders are believed to be key handlers of the arrested individuals.Given the national security ramifications and the international linkages, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, transferred the case to the NIA on June 28, 2023. Subsequently, on July 1, the anti-terror agency registered a case under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (P) Act, 1967, and section 120-B of IPC, based on the FIR earlier filed by ATS Ahmedabad, it added. NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case. (ANI)

