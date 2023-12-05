CM Dhami thanks PM Modi, Gadkari for approval of Jhajhra-Asharodi Link Road's development project

On behalf of all the people of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the approval of Rs 715.97 crore by the Central Government for the development of the state's much awaited Jhajhra-Asharodi Link Road. The length of the Jhajhra-Asharodi Link Road is 12.17 km.

The Chief Minister said that this link road will act as a bypass for Dehradun city which will also reduce congestion and pollution in Dehradun city. Earlier in the day, CM Dhami held a meeting to review schemes and proposed programs under the Adarsh Champawat initiative at the CM Camp office.

During the session, the Chief Minister gave instructions to speed up the expansion work of Circuit House located in Champawat and to pay special attention to the quality of the ongoing development works in the district, said a statement from the chief minister's office. Highlighting the expected increase in devotees and tourists following the completion of the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, the Chief Minister directed concerned officials to prioritize the expansion and strengthening of connectivity routes. (ANI)

