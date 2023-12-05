Maharashtra Governor, Chief Minister launch initiatives of School Education Department

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday launched various initiatives and incentive schemes of the School Education Department at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. Schemes such as 'Chief Minister My School, A Beautiful School', 'Goshtincha Shanivar', 'Enjoyable Reading', 'Cleanliness Monitor' etc. were launched on the occasion, read an official statement.

Initiatives like Adopt Schools, Mahavachan Utsav, and 'My School My Yard', were also launched. These school initiatives were started to upgrade the infrastructure facilities in the schools of the state, to create a competitive environment for education in the schools, to increase the participation of the students in the decision-making process, to encourage the schools to carry out activities on the topics of health, skill development, and financial literacy, etc.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Rural Development Girish Mahajan, Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Principal Secretary School Education Ranjit Singh Deol, Commissioner Suraj Mandhre and others were present. (ANI)

