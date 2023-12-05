Narcotics-trained sniffer dogs detect 12 kg cannabis at Visakhapatnam Railway station

Narcotics-trained sniffer dogs recovered 12 kgs of cannabis, on the first day of their deployment at Visakhapatnam railway station, an official statement issued by the Railways said on Tuesday. "On December 2, 2023, during checking at Platform No. 6 and 7 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the dog squad, led by Head Constable Safiq Mohammad and KS Patra with Narcotics Dog Vicky, detected two backpacks containing approximately 6 kgs of Ganja each, a total 12kgs, upon the arrival of train no 08552 express on Platform No 6 at 20:55 hours," an official statement said.

Stating that detection prompted an immediate response from the Inspector, RPF and his team, as they searched for the bag's owner, AK Tripathi, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager said," During the search, they noticed that three individuals were detained by Taskforce Visakhapatnam near gate No 5 of Visakhapatnam Railway station. They revealed that they had purchased the ganja and boarded train No 08552 and reached Visakhapatnam." According to the official statement, the accused fearing detection during a dog squad check, had left behind two bags on Platform No 6 and started running towards gate No 5 with one bag.

"The Taskforce apprehended them outside gate No.5. The recovered ganja bags with a total weight of 12 Kgs were handed over to Taskforce Visakhapatnam for further legal action," an official statement said. (ANI)

