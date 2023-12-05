Left Menu

Chief Minister Patnaik praises Team Odisha for winning gold at IITF-2023

The Odisha 'Mandap' at IITF was a cynosure of all that attracted over 5 lakh visitors. The Odisha Mandap had displayed the maritime trade glory of Odisha along with the rich art, culture and sculpture. The display was stunningly beautiful, getting a positive appraisal from the jury.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Team Odisha in the Information and Public Relations Department for bagging gold at IITF 2023. According to CMO, Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat, Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and Director Saroj Samal met the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at 'Naveen Nivas' and showed the gold award that Odisha 'Mandap' received at the end of the 14-day international trade carnival in New Delhi.

Expressing satisfaction with the team's performance, the Chief Minister urged the department to sustain its commendable work and enhance the success of the state's outreach programmes through innovative communication strategies. The Odisha 'Mandap' at IITF was a cynosure of all that attracted over 5 lakh visitors. The Odisha Mandap had displayed the maritime trade glory of Odisha along with the rich art, culture and sculpture. The display was stunningly beautiful, getting a positive appraisal from the jury. (ANI)

