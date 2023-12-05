Left Menu

Odisha CM approves Rs 65 cr modernisation plan for Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved an improvement proposal for the Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir district and also sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the project.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:37 IST
Odisha CM approves Rs 65 cr modernisation plan for Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved an improvement proposal for the Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir district and also sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the project.

It may be mentioned here that 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian visited Bolangir on August 5 and 6 and received many proposals from people, including the improvement of the Tusura airstrip, the Chief Minister Office said on Tuesday.

The 5T Chairman had directed the district collector for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023