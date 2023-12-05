Odisha CM approves Rs 65 cr modernisation plan for Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved an improvement proposal for the Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir district and also sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the project.

It may be mentioned here that 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian visited Bolangir on August 5 and 6 and received many proposals from people, including the improvement of the Tusura airstrip, the Chief Minister Office said on Tuesday.

The 5T Chairman had directed the district collector for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). (ANI)

