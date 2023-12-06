Merck KGaA says MS drug fails in late-stage trials

Germany's Merck KGaA said on Tuesday the company's experimental multiple sclerosis drug evobrutinib did not meet the primary goal in highly anticipated late-stage trials.

Phase III trial results for the drug evobrutinib in relapsing multiple sclerosis did not meet the primary endpoint of reducing annualized relapse rates compared to Sanofi's established pill Aubagio, Merck said in a statement.

