Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operation underway after five-year-old girl falls into 25-ft borewell

The rescue operations to bring out a five-year-old girl who fell into a 25-feet borewell is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, officials said on Wednesday. Sharing details of the ongoing rescue operations, Rajgarh collector Harsh Dikshit told ANI, "A five-year-old girl fell into a borewell and the rescue operation is underway. SDRF and NDRF teams are leading the rescue efforts."

The incident took place in Pipliya Rasoda village in Rajgarh on Tuesday evening. On receiving word of the incident, officials from the local administration reached the spot and mounted a rescue operation.

Apart from the collector, the superintendent of police and other officials were also present at the spot till the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

