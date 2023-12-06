Left Menu

Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 08:13 IST
Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category
Visuals from ITO, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi improved slightly from 'very poor' on Tuesday to 'poor' on Wednesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city. Earlier on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into 'very poor' category in several areas.

Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks. Light rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing respite to citizens breathing high levels of air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week said that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented. "Due to the change in weather during the last two days, there has been a decline in pollution. Commission for Air Quality Management has lifted the restrictions of Grap-3. The ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles and the ban on construction demolition have been lifted. GRAP 3 is imposed when AQI is 400, but it continued despite low AQI because fluctuations were visible in AQI after Diwali. If the wind speed slows down, AQI may increase again, hence GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 should be strictly implemented. For this, directions are being given to all the departments again," Gopal Rai said.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023