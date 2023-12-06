HC stays local court proceedings against Akhilesh Yadav over model code, Covid norms violation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav got major relief from Allahabad High Court on Monday as the court put a hold on proceedings initiated by a local court for alleged violations of the model code of conduct and Covid norms during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in February 2022.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav got major relief from Allahabad High Court on Monday as itput a hold on proceedings initiated by a local court for alleged violations of the model code of conduct and Covid norms during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in February 2022. The proceedings were initiated by a Gautam Budh Nagar district court on a case registered against him, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and others at the Dadri police station.
Justice Raj Beer Singh passed the judgement while hearing a petition filed by Yadav against a summons issued by the magistrate taking cognizance of the police charge sheet. The Court also directed the state government's counsel to file a reply and fixed January 21 as the next date of hearing in the case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)