Left Menu

HC stays local court proceedings against Akhilesh Yadav over model code, Covid norms violation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav got major relief from Allahabad High Court on Monday as the court put a hold on proceedings initiated by a local court for alleged violations of the model code of conduct and Covid norms during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in February 2022.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 09:16 IST
HC stays local court proceedings against Akhilesh Yadav over model code, Covid norms violation
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav got major relief from Allahabad High Court on Monday as itput a hold on proceedings initiated by a local court for alleged violations of the model code of conduct and Covid norms during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in February 2022. The proceedings were initiated by a Gautam Budh Nagar district court on a case registered against him, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and others at the Dadri police station.

Justice Raj Beer Singh passed the judgement while hearing a petition filed by Yadav against a summons issued by the magistrate taking cognizance of the police charge sheet. The Court also directed the state government's counsel to file a reply and fixed January 21 as the next date of hearing in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023