Left Menu

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr for setting up Lithium-ion Battery components factory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 10:17 IST
Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr for setting up Lithium-ion Battery components factory
  • Country:
  • India

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 4,800 crore over the next 5-6 years to set up a manufacturing facility for Lithium-ion Battery components.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the board at its meeting held on Tuesday, has approved ''setting up of the manufacturing facility for the production of Lithium-ion Battery (LiB) components with total annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes, either directly and/or through its subsidiaries, with an estimated project cost of Rs 4,800 crores in phases over a period of 5 to 6 years.'' The investment will be made largely from internal accruals and the balance from debt, it added.

The company intends to enhance stakeholders value by participating in a sunrise sector with a very strong growth trajectory.

''Indigenization of LIB raw materials for global and India's electric vehicle (EV) & energy storage system (ESS),'' the company said, while talking about the benefits of setting up this factory.

It seeks to promote sustainability by reducing dependency on fossil fuel and preservation of natural resources.

Kolkata-based Himadri Speciality Chemical manufactures coal tar pitch, carbon black, battery materials, specialty oil and refined naphthalene among others. These products are used by many industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023