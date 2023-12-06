"Feels like he is amongst us": CJI Chandrachud on Ambedkar's death anniversary

As the country observes Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6 in memory of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that this year a statue of Ambedkar has been put up in the Supreme Court premises and it feels like Babasaheb is amongst all of us. "This is a memorable day for us. This year we got a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Supreme Court premises, it feels like he is amongst us," CJI Chandrachud said while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice said that the principles of the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar should be followed by all. "The principles of the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should be followed by all including the youth. We can follow and implement these principles in many ways. We are following the principles that he drafted for us 75 years back," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises.

Earlier, taking to his social media account, 'X' Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day. In his message Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the architecht of the Indian Constitution saying "We are Indians, firstly and lastly" Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar Babasaheb was a lifelong champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. On his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we pay our deepest respects to his ideas of social transformation and social justice. We must collectively resolve to preserve and protect his finest contribution to the nation -- the Constitution of India."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message said " On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution." Mos PMO Dr Jitendra Singh remmbered Babasaheb saying " Today, we remember Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The chief architect of our Constitution,Babasaheb worked tirelessly throughout his life for creating an equitable and a strong India."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women ad workers. He died on December 6, 1956. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

On 25 September, 1932, the agreement known as Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier. He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December, 1956, at his home in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)