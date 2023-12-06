"Congress stands with Tukde-Tukde gang" says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress party over its recent remarks after losing the battle in three states. Thakur singled out Congress ally DMK's MP Senthil Kumar for his disrespectful comments against Hindi speaking states that had voted the BJP to power in the recent assembly elections. "The Congress party never misses out to humiliate the Hindus, north Indians and Sanatan Dharma. Was Bharat Jodo Yatra meant to unite the people or break them apart? After the defeat, they(Congress) have resorted to abuse, and their thinking very clear now...they slam EVMs. They're conspiring to erase the culture and identity of our country...some people stand with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang, but we won't let this nation divide. Their thoughts are to insult Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma. Congress and their alliance (INDIA alliance) keep showing Sanatan Dharma in bad lights", he added.

Thakur also blamed the Congress party for doing 'divisive politics' in the country. "When caste-based politics does not work for them they continue to create a divide between North and South. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi; why does the Congress invoke division between the people of India?" Thakur asked. The Union Minister also slammed the Congress party for blaming EVM machines for their loss in the three states, BJP leader Anurag Thakur said that the party never ponders the reason for the defeat and keeps on blaming the EVM machine.

"Neither do they have a leader, nor a policy. Congress doesn't believe in constitutional institutions. After accepting defeat, they never ponder the reason for the defeat. They keep blaming EVMs and slam Sanatan Dharma and Hindus", Thakur said while addressing a Press Conference in Delhi. Soon after the Congress party lost assembly elections in the three states, the grand old party started blaming the EVM machines. After losing the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that any machine with a chip can be hacked and that he has opposed voting by EVMs since 2003.

"Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?" Singh said in a post on 'X' on Monday. The Union Minister also raised comments made by Revanth Reddy the Telangana CM designate which have gone viral, in the viral video Reddy claimed that then Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had his roots in Bihar and that 'Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA'.

"Is this statement approved by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? The continuous remarks against Hindus and Bhartiyas, by the Congress party and its allies is a pre-planned conspiracy", Anurag Thakur said. (ANI)

