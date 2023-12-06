DP World aims to meet 60 pc of power requirements at terminals from green sources by 2026

Dubai-based global logistics operator DP World on Wednesday said it is aiming to meet 60 per cent of power requirements at all its terminals in the country from green sources by 2026.

To achieve this new sustainability target in India, which is in sync with the government's Maritime Vision 2030, the company aims to switch all fossil fuel powered equipment and vehicles at its terminal operations in the domestic market to electric power, DP World said in a statement.

DP World operates five container terminals in India -- two at Nhava Sheva and one each at Mundra, Kochi and Chennai.

The Maritime Vision 2030, has several policy initiatives and development projects, including the government's commitment towards achieving 60 per cent green power sourcing for the maritime sector by 2030.

DP World said it has already initiated open access sourcing of green power at its two terminals in Nhava Sheva (NSIGT and NSICT) which will help replace about 75 per cent of conventional electricity needs with green power, leading to about 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions at the facilities.

The company said it plans to replicate the open access green power sourcing for all its other portfolio assets across India.

“We are deeply committed to transforming our terminal operations to make trade greener and more efficient. ''As we progress on the path to meet 60 per cent of power requirements at all our terminals from green sources by 2026, we will continue to be inspired by the tenets of the Maritime India Vision 2030 and will work towards fulfilling the national climate agenda to create shared value for our business and society,” said Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director for Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent at DP World.

DP World is already converting its fleet of diesel-powered rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) to electric and setting up solar power installations across its terminals in India, the company said.

Besides, six new e-RTGs (rubber tyred gantry) at Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) and four new e-RTGs at the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) in Cochin have also been commissioned recently, it said.

The move towards 100 per cent electrification of the existing fleet of RTGs will significantly help reduce the carbon footprint of cargo transiting through the terminals giving customers a competitive edge on sustainability in their supply chain, it said.

Moreover, DP World will also continue to explore green power purchase agreements (PPAs), additional rooftop solar installations and low-carbon technology solutions across its entire portfolio in India, the company said.

