Left Menu

Suzuki Motor Gujarat crosses 30 lakh cumulative sales mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:44 IST
Suzuki Motor Gujarat crosses 30 lakh cumulative sales mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its Gujarat-based unit has crossed 30 lakh cumulative production milestone.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has surpassed the milestone within a span of around 6 years and 11 months since commencing operations in February 2017, MSI said in a statement.

SMG has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units and the vehicles manufactured at the plant are sold in both domestic as well as export markets.

''With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in FY 2024-25,'' MSI MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated.

Currently, the facility rolls out some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx.

Around 50 per cent of the vehicles manufactured at SMG in 2022-23, were exported to global markets, Takeuchi noted.

MSI board recently approved the acquisition of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan.

SMG, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMC, is now under Maruti Suzuki ownership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023