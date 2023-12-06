Suzuki Motor Gujarat crosses 30 lakh cumulative sales mark

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its Gujarat-based unit has crossed 30 lakh cumulative production milestone.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has surpassed the milestone within a span of around 6 years and 11 months since commencing operations in February 2017, MSI said in a statement.

SMG has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units and the vehicles manufactured at the plant are sold in both domestic as well as export markets.

''With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in FY 2024-25,'' MSI MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated.

Currently, the facility rolls out some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx.

Around 50 per cent of the vehicles manufactured at SMG in 2022-23, were exported to global markets, Takeuchi noted.

MSI board recently approved the acquisition of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan.

SMG, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMC, is now under Maruti Suzuki ownership.

